Nathan Cavaleri, guitar master, at the Baroque Room

Updated June 23 2023 - 10:35am, first published June 22 2023 - 12:31pm
Nathan Cavaleri at the Baroque Room on July 7. Picture supplied
An authentic and adventurous exploration in and beyond the blues and alternative rock realms, the brand new album Miracles from Australian artist Nathan Cavaleri is a dazzling journey of stylistic evolution and masterful execution.

