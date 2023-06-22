Having grown up in the spotlight, picking up a guitar and learning to play along with some of his favourite blues albums at the age of three, Cavaleri had mastered the electric guitar by the age of five and ticked off his first official gig a year later. Cavaleri was soon performing extensively around the country alongside the likes of Jimmy Barnes and Diesel, going on to tour globally alongside Etta James, Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King while receiving treatment for leukemia.

