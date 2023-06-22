An authentic and adventurous exploration in and beyond the blues and alternative rock realms, the brand new album Miracles from Australian artist Nathan Cavaleri is a dazzling journey of stylistic evolution and masterful execution.
Taking you far beyond the limits of Cavaleri's trademark creative leanings, Miracles dives headfirst into fresh elements of alternative rock, psych blues, surf rock melodics, funk and swagger alongside Cavaleri's effortlessly smooth vocals and knock-your-socks-off guitarwork. An irresistible collection of songs to soundtrack life, love and everything in between, Miracles will offer plenty of sonic delights live in action at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Friday, July 7.
Following on from his 2020 full length album Demons, which showcased Cavaleri's skillset beyond his well-documented early years as a prolific musician and actor, Miracles is ultimately a bewitching amalgamation of diverse sonic palettes, sharp storytelling and a no-holds-barred approach to the alternative and blues rock realms, with Cavaleri writing, recording and mixing the album himself.
Cavaleri's journey towards the release of Miracles is poignantly reflected in the album's very cover art (a newborn baby); a true miracle of life.
"The feeling of releasing Miracles inspires the same contrasting emotions that came whilst creating it - liberation with a side of terror. Fortunately, it's not the other way around.
"Even after sending the Miracles masters off to the label, my connection to inner truth was tested. The courage it took to create this album has been like no other.
"All songs pulled, ripped, cried, laughed and loved from the depths of my emotional dwellings. I had to face my creative insecurities head on and challenge all aspects of the past that attempted to block the flow of authentic expression."
Having grown up in the spotlight, picking up a guitar and learning to play along with some of his favourite blues albums at the age of three, Cavaleri had mastered the electric guitar by the age of five and ticked off his first official gig a year later. Cavaleri was soon performing extensively around the country alongside the likes of Jimmy Barnes and Diesel, going on to tour globally alongside Etta James, Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King while receiving treatment for leukemia.
Cavaleri would receive a clean bill of health at the age of 13, before going on to sign to Michael Jackson's MJJ Records.
Cavaleri is at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Friday, July 7 at 7pm. Tickets from nathancavaleri.com
