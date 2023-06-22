A new fine diner in the Megalong is a "farm to table" restaurant with focus on sustainable farming.
Megalong Restaurant, on Peach Tree Road, is set up amidst the LOT 101 farm and vegetable gardens in the beautiful Megalong Valley.
It has seating for up to 60 and offers 360-degree views of escarpment and bushland.
Nearly all the vegetables, fruit and herbs on the menu are grown organically on site, in large gardens that visitors can walk through and learn about from the on-site production managers.
LOT 101 cattle and sheep and other locally sourced proteins are also used. Regeneration and organic agriculture underpin the farming ethos at LOT 101, and seasons inspire the Megalong menu.
Executive chef and co-owner Colin Barker has a passion for discovering and exploring all things edible. He has prepared wild game in the UK's Cotswolds, fished in the remote Wessel Islands of Northern Australia and been head chef of The Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay during his extensive career.
The restaurant and farm work hand-in-hand, with a farm manager, production manager and horticulture manager all looking after the produce. The menu will change according to what's fresh and ready in the garden.
Megalong Restaurant is open for dinners from Thursday through to Saturday, and lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
See megalongrestaurant.com.au for details and reservations.
Nearly all the vegetables, fruit and herbs on the menu are grown on site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.