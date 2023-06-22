First Nations insight at next Blue Mountains Historical Society public meeting

Gundungurra man David King will be the guest speaker at the next public meeting of Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Mr King will share the history and heritage of the First Nations people in the Blue Mountains at the society's history research rooms at 99 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls at 10.30am on Saturday, July 1.
David King, aka Dingo Darbo, is a member of the Gundungurra Aboriginal Heritage Association Incorporated (GAHAI) and a Gully Traditional Owner (GTO).
He is a passionate advocate for Indigenous culture and land management and holds a Graduate Diploma in Natural Cultural Resource Management from Deakin University and a Cert 4 Indigenous Leadership from Australian Indigenous Leadership Centre (AILC).
A well-known Blue Mountains bush carer, land carer and swamp carer, Mr King has been awarded titles for NAIDOC Recognition Award, Hard Yakka, Bushcare Legend and winner of the Blue Mountains Stories: A Year Like No Other with Gunai Dhaura Mulanga about Bushfires in the Blue Mountains.
Tea and coffee are available for a white box-donation from 10am. Entry to the talk is free to members, $5 for non-members.
