Piano man, Tony Williams, has been singing and performing for over 20 years and is one of Sydney's most respected entertainers.
On Wednesday morning, July 12, he will be performing at Morning Melodies at The Hub at Blue Mountains Theatre.
Backed by a rocking four-piece band, Tony Williams: Piano Legends is a wonderful celebration to the heroes of the keys, including Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Carole King and Peter Allen, just to name a few.
Filled with stories, comedy and singalong, Piano Legends is a sparkling show with all your favourite stars making an appearance.
Tony Williams: Piano Legends on Wednesday, July 12. Morning tea at 10am, performance 11am. Tickets are just $25 and include morning tea. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au or ring 4723 5050.
