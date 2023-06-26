It started during COVID when German teacher Bettina Schoenherr was looking for innovative ways to instruct her pupils in English.
She made contact with Tracy Burgess, from Blue Mountains council and also a WIRES volunteer, who Zoom-ed in to talk to the children of Schubart Gymnasium in Aalen about some of the wildlife rescue work she does.
From there connections spread to Blackheath resident Heather Pye, who introduced Mrs Schoenherr to a number of locals, including Medlow Bath actor Shane Porteous and Leura film maker, Michael Joy.
The students enjoyed Mr Joy's film, Smoke Between Trees, about Aboriginal culture, passive racism and the role people play in creating a better, more tolerant society.
Then a story in the Gazette about Mrs Schoenherr's passion unearthed a number of locals who volunteered to read books to the class.
Fast forward to last Friday, June 23 and an all-in Zoom linked the mayors of the Blue Mountains and Aalen, members of the German Association for Australian Studies, academics and students from the University of Cologne as well as many of the Mountains "readers" who have been helping Year 5A.
After a welcome and thank you from school principal, Christiane Dittmann, the Aalen mayor, Frederick Bruetting, spoke of the importance of literature in the town before Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill read a book called Good Morning, Blue Mountains.
The story features a number of local animals, such as kookaburras, kangaroos, wallabies and wombats, the yellow-tailed black cockatoo, the blue banded bee and the diamond python.
Mr Bruetting read a chapter from one of his favourite books before the children, all using excellent English, quizzed both mayors.
The youngsters showed a fascination for venomous Australian snakes and generated laughs from the adults when they asked if the mayors were ever bothered by the paparazzi.
Cr Greenhill said he had been delighted to join in.
"What a wonderful global experience. What an incredible thing it is to reach out across the world and share our different experiences while contemplating shared values."
The meeting wound up with some words from Professor Beate Neumeier, a member of the German Association for Australian Studies.
"I'm really overwhelmed by what I've seen so far," Professor Neumeier said. "This project is really fantastic."
Mrs Schoenherr was thrilled with the get-together and said the whole project has been a great success. She is now hoping to find a Mountains school to partner up with her students.
