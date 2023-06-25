Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba's link to the Ashes: John and Anne Fletcher

By Robyne Ridge
June 25 2023 - 4:00pm
John and Anne Fletcher and their family moved to Katoomba in 1884. They were in the process of transplanting their Sydney boarding school, Cooren College, to the healthier climate of Katoomba. Once settled in North Katoomba, they named their school Katoomba College (later it was the Coffee Palace and the Blue Mountains City Council Chambers).

