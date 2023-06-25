John and Anne Fletcher and their family moved to Katoomba in 1884. They were in the process of transplanting their Sydney boarding school, Cooren College, to the healthier climate of Katoomba. Once settled in North Katoomba, they named their school Katoomba College (later it was the Coffee Palace and the Blue Mountains City Council Chambers).
Katoomba College flourished throughout the 1880s and the Fletchers became involved in much of Blue Mountains' life.
John Fletcher, already a renowned sportsman, had a Blue from Oxford in athletics. He was so involved in the establishment of Association football (soccer) in Australia that he is remembered as the Father of Australian Soccer. He also participated actively in early Australian cricket.
In 1892-1893, just before moving to Katoomba, Fletcher had been connected with the victorious cricket team that defeated England in August 1882.
The original Ashes obituary announcing that English cricket died on August 29, 1882 was published in The Sporting Times London on September 2, 1882. When he wrote the mock obituary, Reginald Brooks did not realise the far-reaching effects of his action.
In late 1882 and early 1883, the Hon Ivo Bligh followed the Ashes to Australia, determined to take them back home. Three matches were played, Australia winning only one.
At Christmas 1882 and Easter 1883, the English were the guests of Sir William Clark, president of the Melbourne Cricket Club at his home, Rupertswood, in Sunbury, Victoria, 50km north-west of Melbourne. Some of the Australian team members and officials, including John Fetcher, were there too.
Janet, Lady Clarke, and Florence Morphy, who later married Bligh, presented a tiny urn, containing what they termed 'the ashes of Australian cricket' to the English captain, the Hon. Ivo Bligh.
John returned home to Sydney and told Anne the story of the urn.
Anne embroidered the bag in which the ashes travelled to England and were kept at the MCC. In fact, the bag is still there in the museum.
The Fletchers' time in Katoomba was shortened by the 1890s depression. Katoomba College was closed. For a few more years, Anne ran the establishment as a boarding house called The Priory but that too closed and, by 1897, the Fletchers had left Katoomba.
But the 1940s saw a younger Fletcher, Marion Dorothy, born in 1883, now Mrs McLaurin, return to Wentworth Falls. She was an inaugural member of the Blue Mountains Historical Society and in her time in the Mountains presented many talks for the society and published two books.
Dorothy presented to the society another example of Anne's embroidery, a fire guard, which still stands in the parlour in the society's Tarella Cottage at Wentworth Falls today.
Robyne Ridge is the publicity officer for the Blue Mountains Historical Society.
