Ann Niddrie is a Blue Mountains-based creative industries strategist, creative producer, connector and commercial photographer with a passion for making a difference for people, and the planet. She is a strong advocate for investment in the creative industries and in valuing their contribution not only to Australia's cultural fabric, but also to the economy. She works at balancing creative problem-solving with a love for delivering impactful projects, as well as producing and directing public art and cultural projects. Ann facilitates strategic partnerships, and loves exploring innovative solutions to making urban spaces more liveable.