Women Out West presents Women in the Creative Arts, a special panel discussion, at The Joan on Thursday, July 20.
Facilitated by Lisa Finn Powell, and including an audience Q&A, the panelists are:
Madeleine Jaine Lobsey is an autistic/ADHD theatre maker with a career of over 25 years as an actor, director, choreographer, writer, dancer, singer, project manager, advocate, and teacher. She has acted, written, and directed performances with Junction Theatre Company, Brink Productions, Adelaide Festival Centre, Belvoir St Theatre, Griffin Theatre Company, as well as regional tours of South Australia, Victoria, NSW and in feature films.
She is the Artistic Director of Wondiverse (theatre for all) devising, writing, directing, and acting in Adelaide, Sydney, London and Edinburgh. Her one-woman show toured throughout Australia and the UK. Madeleine is currently running theatre making drama workshops for neurodivergent people aged 16 - 30.
Debra Beale is a Sydney based artist with a studio in Warrimoo - formally known as 'Karabah' (Where Eagles Land), in the Blue Mountains, Darug Nation. She was born in Gadigal Nation, Eora Sydney and is from the Gamilaroi/Wonnarua and Wiradjuri/Boonwurung/Palawa/Yorta Yorta nations with ties to the Palaway Nation, Tasmania.
She has exhibited widely over the past 15 years both nationally and internationally with experiences in tourism, painting, Australian Bush Jewellery, ceramics, design, costume design, fashion design, pottery, sculpture and print mediums. She designed and facilitated an Aboriginal female Youth Cultural Camp, for ages from 12 to 16 years and is currently enrolled in a Masters of Indigenous Studies at Southern Cross University in Lismore, NSW.
Malvina Tan is a Singaporean mixed media installation and performance artist, based in Sydney and Marketing Director at Penrith Performing & Visual Arts. She was an artist-in-residence with Sydney Fringe Festival's Art in Isolation programme and presented her latest work, How to make the perfect _____ at the festival in 2022 which was nominated for the Melbourne Fringe Festival Tour Ready Award.
Her highlights include a collaboration with music and fine art ensemble Chicks on Speed, TranSport (Madrid-Singapore), FETTERFIELD Singapore, Making Space, Body As Woman (Singapore Biennale), Singapore Art Week, Something Human FRESHLY PACKED / ALWAYS CHECK THE LABEL (London), Affordable Art Fair Singapore, Future of Imagination 10 International Performance Art Festival, Crack Theatre Festival - TINA Festival (Newcastle), Art Month Sydney and Rebel Live Action 2
Ann Niddrie is a Blue Mountains-based creative industries strategist, creative producer, connector and commercial photographer with a passion for making a difference for people, and the planet. She is a strong advocate for investment in the creative industries and in valuing their contribution not only to Australia's cultural fabric, but also to the economy. She works at balancing creative problem-solving with a love for delivering impactful projects, as well as producing and directing public art and cultural projects. Ann facilitates strategic partnerships, and loves exploring innovative solutions to making urban spaces more liveable.
In her role as Creative Industries Cluster Manger and Brand Manager of MTNS MADE, she facilitated business connections within the creative industries and delivered a range of programs to foster entrepreneurialism, and collaboration via the Blue Mountains Creative Industries Cluster.
Presenter is Lisa Finn Powell, is a writer, TEDx speaker, performer, presenter and author of The Thin Time (2018) and upcoming Accidental Expat, and Relationships Manager, Penrith Performing Visual Arts.
Women in the Creative Arts is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 20, 6:30-8pm. Tickets: $10. See www.thejoan.com.au.
