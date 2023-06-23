F-35A Lightning II aircraft flypast planned for Glenbrook

The skies over Glenbrook are set to resemble a scene from Top Gun: Maverick.
Up to two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct a flypast at Glenbrook RAAF Base on Monday, June 26.
The aircraft from No. 3 Squadron are due to fly past at 11am subject to weather conditions or any last minute air traffic control requirements.
The flypast is part of a hand-over ceremony for Air Commander Australia, as well as the Warrant Officer Air Command.
The F-35A Lightning II is the Australian Defence Force's first fifth-generation air combat capability. Capable of supersonic flight while retaining stealth, the F-35A has extraordinary acceleration, agility and 9G manoeuvrability.
The first F-35A aircraft went into Australian service in 2018.
Further information about the F-35A Lightning II aircraft visit the Royal Australian Air Force website.
