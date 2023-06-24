PHOTOS: Winter Magic returns to Katoomba in full with parade and stalls

Winter Magic has returned to full capacity, parade and all, and the 2023 event was packed to the rafters.
The sunny day opened with a welcome and smoking ceremony from Uncle Lex Dadd and Dingo Darbo David King, followed by a performance from Wagana dancers.
MC Tina Marie Sheil thanked Blue Mountains City Council, NSW government's Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery Fund, the Carrington Hotel, and many other businesses.
"We all know what a challenging time it's been the past few years, and this festival is a symbol of the community's strength, diversity, courage and tenacity," she said.
"These kinds of community celebrations are so important. They allow us to feel a sense of belonging, a connection, and hope for the future."
Federal member for Macquarie Susan Templeman officially declared this year's Winter Magic open at the end of the ceremony.
"After the bushfires I argued in parliament that we needed reinvestment in our community to support us coming back together," she said.
"There's nearly a quarter of a million dollars of federal funding that has come to this festival, and I'm so proud that we've been able to deliver that through the National Emergency Management agency."
The festival has returned to including its parade and stalls after years of difficulties with lockdowns and fires, including a two-year hiatus before 2022.
The parade at 11am was cheered on by masses of attendees from near and far, and plenty of stalls selling food and locally made goods lined the streets once more.
