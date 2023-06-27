The Joan has built a reputation as the home of the best stand-up comedy in Penrith with some of Sydney's finest and funniest. And the July line-up does not disappoint. Comedy Club @ The Joan on Friday, July 21 is hosted by the hilarious, stereotype-smashing Frida Deguise with a fabulous line-up in the Q Theatre.
Headliner Peter Berner is without a doubt one of Australia's most popular and respected comics and broadcasters, having performed his unique brand of comedy across Australia for nearly three decades and hosted iconic television shows and radio programs. He has performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Sydney Comedy Festival, the Adelaide Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs - just to name a few.
Peter Meisel makes people laugh either through his unique sense of humour or by appearing naked in his bedroom. He has headlined and emceed at the legendary Harold Park Hotel, Sydney's Original Comedy Store, Comedy on Edge, Comedy Corner and more. Peter has performed as the opening act for Robin Williams, Carl Barron, Akmal Saleh, Will Anderson, Peter Berner, Rich Hall, Arj Barker, the Umbilical Brothers and many more.
Julia Wilson is often dubbed the 'toughest woman in comedy'. With nearly 20 years as a comedian under her belt, she has also worked as a bouncer, truck driver and bodyguard, jobs that give her plenty of ammunition on stage. Julia has headlined comedy events all over the world. Her brutal honesty and rapid fire comedy leave audiences laughing until they feel like they have whiplash! Julia doesn't just take the stage, she owns it.
Comedy Club @ The Joan is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday 21 July at 7:30pm. See thejoan.com.au.
