Comedy Club @ The Joan returns on Friday, 21 July

Updated June 30 2023 - 11:55am, first published June 28 2023 - 9:46am
Julia Wilson
Julia Wilson

The Joan has built a reputation as the home of the best stand-up comedy in Penrith with some of Sydney's finest and funniest. And the July line-up does not disappoint. Comedy Club @ The Joan on Friday, July 21 is hosted by the hilarious, stereotype-smashing Frida Deguise with a fabulous line-up in the Q Theatre.

