Teaching would-be adventurers canyoning and hiking skills, while treading lightly in the bush, is the ethos of a new award-winning Blackheath adventure company.
The company, Roam Adventures and Training, is the brainchild of Tristan Reid, who was recently selected by his peers as the Blue Mountains Guide of the Year. The recognition came in late April after the Blackheath 34-year-old set up the company in 2022.
After a decade of professional guiding Mr Reid wanted to develop new programs, with smaller groups in less traveled locations.
The guiding company focuses on small group tours (adventure tour numbers are capped at four) and bespoke training days (capped at eight) with ultra light weight gear. He also recently returned with clients from his newest offering Overnight Hiking 101 - a two day workshop, completing the Mount Solitary loop for those keen to learn camping skills and gain confidence to go on their own hiking adventures without a professional.
"Post-COVID there is a renewed enthusiasm for seeking out wild places. People find it empowering to challenge themselves."
"With small groups we are very flexible [and] it's a much more personalised experience."
Their training courses cover canyoning, rock climbing, abseiling, navigation, and hiking and they also offer camping and canyoning overnight expeditions in the Wollemi and Kanangra.
Mr Reid is known to Blue Mountains audiences, having given the community a little lockdown lift during COVID, when he took to the Mountains 'slopes' in August 2021 and skied around Blackheath in the village's memorial park after one of the heaviest snowfalls in years.
"Skiing in Blackheath was a bucket list thing for me," he said," he told the Gazette at the time.
Mr Reid has overcome multiple challenges to get where he is today - including kidney failure due to a rare autoimmune disease IgA Nephropathy (also known as Berger's disease) and a life saving kidney transplant in 2016
"Everything's okay. I've made some changes to my life, mainly dietary, just to be as healthy as possible.
"I'm really happy with how it's all going."
