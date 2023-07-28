Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blackheath's Tristan Reid named top Blue Mountains guide

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:49pm, first published July 29 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teaching would-be adventurers canyoning and hiking skills, while treading lightly in the bush, is the ethos of a new award-winning Blackheath adventure company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.