Fight or flight: Blue Mountains City Council to campaign against preliminary flight paths

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Blue Mountains City Council has chosen fight over flight, committing to campaign against the recently revealed draft flight plans for Western Sydney International (WSI) airport.

Tom Walker

