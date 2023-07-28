Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath's popular choir festival returns at the end of August

July 28 2023 - 3:00pm
The popular Blackheath Choir Festival returns to the Upper Mountains town from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27.

