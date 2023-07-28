The popular Blackheath Choir Festival returns to the Upper Mountains town from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27.
The festival celebrates the camaraderie and musical achievement shared by so many people who participate in amateur choirs.
This year, 36 choirs will present 20-minute performances throughout the weekend.
Special feature is the SHiNDiG to be held at the Golf Club on Saturday, August 26, from 9.30pm, under the guidance of talented musician and singer Ben Marshall. Everyone is welcome to bring instruments and voices to hoot, holler, pick, strum or noodle at this free event with a winning selection of inclusive singalong tunes.
The festival chorus is the highlight of the weekend and will close the festival in the final concert on Sunday afternoon, August 27. The chorus brings together singers from different choirs to perform repertoire chosen by the musical director.
This year the music focuses on baroque and renaissance works under the direction of London-based conductor James Dixon.
Tickets are now on sale now for all sessions at blackheathchoirfestival.org and at Richardson and Wrench in Blackheath. Generous discounts for buying more tickets - see the website for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.