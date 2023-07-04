Students from Katoomba High School have quite literally pushed themselves to their limits to raise awareness for mental health.
From June 1 to June 23, a small group of seniors committed to completing 3,144 push-ups each; the number of Australians who died from suicide in 2021.
By the end of the project, 17 students in total had signed up to test their mettle with the lofty push-up target.
Year 12 student Keyton Martin said the goal was to address a big problem in both Katoomba and all around Australia.
"The money we raise could change our lives, the lives of people around us and lives of people we might not even know. We just feel good about doing whatever we can do."
By the last day of the push-up challenge, the students had completed 44,739 push-ups between them, raising a total of $3,906.
These results saw the team ranked 248th out of all teams competing nationally. They were competing against much larger teams from clubs, corporates and other organisations.
The students chose to donate all funds raised by them to Movember and Lifeline.
"We are doing the challenge to raise as much money as we can for men's mental health," said Keyton.
The full Katoomba High School push-ups team is shown in the picture above. From left: Luka Hook, Riley Monck (team captain), Keyton Martin (leading fundraiser), Jake Hurst and Samuel Geddes.
The Push-Up Challenge is a mental health awareness movement founded by Nick Hudson. It has grown rapidly over the years, from 1,000 participants in 2018 to more than 150,000 participants across Australia last year.
"The Push-Up Challenge is a great way to get fit, connect with your community and do something positive for your mental health, all while honouring lives tragically lost to suicide," Mr Hudson said.
"It's likely everyone will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives... We hope to break down the stigma attached to mental illness so that Australians don't think twice about reaching out for help."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.