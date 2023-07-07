Blue Mountains Gazette
Phone addiction leads to film awards

Updated July 8 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 9:19am
Enforced screen-free time ironically provided the impetus to create an award-winning silver screen movie for Katoomba's Ethan Gelao and dad Andrew.

