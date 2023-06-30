Treeline Lurline is an infrastructure renewal project of major tree planting with underground power lines and whole-of-precinct refurbishment along Lurline Street, Katoomba.
It is a collaboration of residents, business and government working together to rejuvenate the Lurline streetscape and provide a spectacular tree-lined boulevard that links Katoomba Town Centre with Echo Point and the Three Sisters.
The Treeline Lurline Project was initiated and developed by Katoomba Chamber of Commerce & Community and its Treeline Lurline Steering Committee of local residents, businesses and community groups.
Stage One has been funded by the Australian Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program with a $4,004,275 grant.
Core elements:
Council is now seeking views on the project.
There is a survey, to be completed by July 14, and a chance to have your say by Thursday, July 27. Go to https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/treeline-lurline.
