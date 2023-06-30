Undergrounded powerlines for unhindered and healthy growth of the trees and to reduce bushfire risk.

1.4 km avenue of advanced street trees the bottom of Katoomba town centre to Echo Point.

Seasonal colour and summer shade.

Street corner gardens showcasing cool climate endemic, native and exotic plants.

Replacement of dilapidated paving, kerb and guttering with state-of-the-art sustainable street infrastructure including drainage with pervious surfaces and stormwater, harvested and channelled to the trees and gardens.

Active transport facilities linking the Katoomba town centre and railway station to the Echo Point precinct, Greater Blue Mountains Trail and Grand Clifftop Walk.

Street furniture including seating and rest areas, water stations and rubbish bins.

Interpretive heritage and art trail that explores the cultural, architectural and garden history of the locality and the sequent occupancy across 20,000 years.