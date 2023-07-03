Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath station now accessible for all

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:17am, first published July 3 2023 - 5:00pm
Disability advocate Sarah-Jane Staszak and her assistance dog Cozie help Transport Minister, Jo Haylen, and Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, cut the ribbon at the Blackheath station lifts. Picture by Jennie Curtin
Blackheath railway station is now fully accessible, with its three new lifts opened on Friday, June 30.

JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

