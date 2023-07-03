Blackheath railway station is now fully accessible, with its three new lifts opened on Friday, June 30.
Local resident Sarah-Jane Staszak and her assistance dog, Cozie, cut the ribbon with NSW Transport Minister, Jo Haylen, and Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle.
Ms Staszak, who lobbied long and hard for the station upgrade, said it was long overdue.
"I think it's going to help a lot of people, from parents with prams to the elderly to people who are disabled. And it's going to make our station safer."
Ms Staszak said she had been "yelling and screaming for years" about the lack of accessibility.
"I had run out of steam but when you start to see things happening, it puts a bit of fire in your belly... It just makes you feel heard, feel included."
The 152-year-old station now has the three lifts, new pathways, ramps and stairs. The $17 million project also saw the accessible path on the platform regraded and resurfaced to achieve level access.
Existing car spaces on the Great Western Highway have been modified to provide an accessible kiss and ride space, an accessible taxi space and a Sydney Trains maintenance vehicle parking zone.
Two new accessible parking spaces have also been provided on Station Street, with an accessible path connecting Station Street, the new spaces and new lifts.
Other features of the upgrade include new bicycle hoops, improved CCTV and lighting, along with wayfinding and hearing loops, and the removal of a non-compliant pedestrian crossing over the railway tracks.
There is also an Aboriginal artwork by Dharug man Shay Tobin integrated into the station entry from the highway. It incorporates representations of the highway, the Mountains ridge line and pink flannel flowers which bloom after bushfire and represent resilience, Mr Tobin said.
Ms Haylen said: "Every single person in NSW should have the right to access public transport services and we're committed to creating a safe and accessible network."
Ms Doyle said she had long been passionate about advocating for the community to see all stations upgraded to be accessible for all.
"This upgrade is long overdue. It's not good enough that people with accessibility needs don't have equal access to public transport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.