Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck at Blackheath, highway reopens after closure

12.07pm: The Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions at Blackheath following a fatality.
Live Traffic reported at 12.06pm that crews are still on site near Evans Lookout Road.
"Exercise caution and allow extra travel time as traffic returns to normal."
7.30am: The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Blackheath after a pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck.
The truck hit the pedestrian at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and Evans Lookout Road shortly after 2.30am.
"It is believed the pedestrian died instantly," NSW Police said in a statement.
The truck driver - a 68-year-old man - was taken to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
No further information is available at this stage.
The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions and motorists are asked to avoid the area. Significant delays are expected for several more hours.
Live Traffic reports diversions have been point in place:
Alternatively, motorists travelling between Lithgow and Sydney could consider using Main Street, Lithgow Street, Mort Street and Chifley Road between Lithgow and Bell, and Bells Line of Road between Bell and Richmond.
Anyone with information - or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - about the incident is urged to contact Katoomba Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.