Two Blue Mountains restaurants have been named winners in the 2023 NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards.
Bar NSW at The Lookout Echo Point in Katoomba won the Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW venue (more than 61 seats), pipping other finalists to the post with 100 per cent NSW wines.
The Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW accommodation venue went to Blaq at The Kyah Hotel in Blackheath.
Louella Matthews of Bar NSW, as well as the venue, receive a state-of-the-art Coravin wine preservation system for their award win.
Collecting the regional accommodation category for the second year in a row, Andres Aragon of Blaq won a trip to the Hunter Valley, including accommodation, a food and wine matching experience and a range of expertly guided winery tours.
Run by the NSW Wine Industry Association (NSW Wine), the award winners were announced on Tuesday, June 27 at NSW Parliament House.
This year saw a record number of 42 NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards Finalists up for the top trophies and titles in each of the eight categories.
Over the last five years, the awards have shone a light on great NSW-based sommeliers and venues and outstanding wine lists that support local and highlight the quality and diversity of the great wines of NSW.
