Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains restaurants win in NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards

Updated July 3 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Blue Mountains restaurants have been named winners in the 2023 NSW Sommelier's Wine List Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.