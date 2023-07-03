Applications for free permits open as visitor paid parking scheme rolls out

Permits for free parking are now available for Blue Mountains residents, ratepayers, businesses and their employees as the first stage of a visitor paid parking scheme is rolled out.
People have until the end of September to apply for permits before visitor pay parking compliance begins. Permits will also continue to be available after September 30.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the council is "expecting a high number of enquiries, so we appreciate your patience as we roll out this new system".
"If you require assistance, and wait times are lengthy, please contact council at a later date."
Eligible people can apply for a permit online at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parking and click on 'Apply for a Parking Permit' to start.
People can also call a new permit hotline on 1300 322 263 for assistance or visit one of council's customer contact centres in Katoomba or Springwood.
Carer Permits are also available for free parking for those who live outside the Blue Mountains and care for a local resident, as well as for contractors who are temporarily working in the Blue Mountains.
Throughout July 2023, parking meters are being installed in existing time restricted parking zones in town centres at Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura and Wentworth Falls. Meters are also being installed at existing time restricted parking areas at Lincoln's Rock, Wentworth Falls.
"The Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is one of the most visited destinations in the southern hemisphere, but currently most visitors do not contribute to the financial cost of managing the city," said Cr Greenhill.
"This new plan means that visitors will help fund the critically-required renewal of services, facilities and infrastructure."
Once meters are installed, visitors will be required to pay using a meter or the new PayStay App.
Time restricted parking locations already exist in town centres in the Blue Mountains.
A draft document that outlines the plan for nine key visitation sites, is also currently on public exhibition. This includes:
"We encourage residents to provide their experiences regarding these locations," said Cr Greenhill. "This feedback will be considered in the finalisation of the plan and in the continued rollout of the Citywide Parking Strategic Plan."
People can have their say until July 17.
It is expected that high demand visitation sites will have some smart parking facilities (including sensors and parking meters) operating from September 2023 to January 2024, once community consultation has been finalised and the plan is reviewed and endorsed by the council.
