Applications for free permits open as visitor paid parking scheme rolls out

Updated July 3 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 11:00am
Permits for free parking are now available for Blue Mountains residents, ratepayers, businesses and their employees as the first stage of a visitor paid parking scheme is rolled out.

