Indigenous round for Katoomba Devils rugby league club

Katoomba Devils rugby league players wore specially designed jerseys to celebrate their Indigenous round.
Held on Saturday, July 1, it is the second year the club has held an Indigenous round and one welcomed by the players, according to president Brad Howell.
"The kids are right into it. It's something they see in the NRL and then it comes to their own club."
He said many other clubs in the Penrith Junior Rugby League competition also have Indigenous rounds.
The Devils' day started with a Welcome to Country by Uncle Lex, a smoking ceremony, then the unveiling of the jersey, followed by the presentation to the teams.
The Wagana dancers performed a few dances and were joined by some of the Devils.
Scott Webb, who designed the jersey, said it represented "connection, community, togetherness and belonging".
Webb, a Dharug and Gundungurra man, played for the Devils as both a junior and senior and last year coached the A grade side.
He followed in the footsteps of his father, who also coached the Devils, and is continuing the family tradition with his own son playing in the under 8s.
