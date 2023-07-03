Blue Mountains Gazette
Indigenous round for Katoomba Devils rugby league club

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 11:02am
Katoomba Devils played in their special jerseys for their Indigenous round last Saturday. Picture by Brigitte Grant Photography
Katoomba Devils rugby league players wore specially designed jerseys to celebrate their Indigenous round.

