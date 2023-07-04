Starless, starless nights on the horizon for Linden under new draft WSI flight paths

With flight paths from Western Sydney International airport planned to hit Linden hard, residents have expressed fears about planes flying over their area and how this could impact their night sky.
The Linden Observatory sits atop a rocky plateau overlooking the rolling hills of the Blue Mountains, with stretches of open sky above it perfect for studying the stars.
Established in the 1940s by Ken Beames, the observatory is still used by amateur astronomers to this day and has been the site of many contributions to studies of astronomy, including the discoveries of two supernovas.
But observatory trustee Ian Bridges said if the preliminary flight paths released online go through, the practical use of the observatory may be lost to the noise and light above it at all hours.
"If you're taking a six-hour time lapse of something in the sky and have a bright aircraft fly through the middle of it, that doesn't work," said Mr Bridges.
"If we lose the ability to do some of the work that's done here, astronomers will go somewhere else. But I don't want to turn the place into just a historic relic, I want it to be like Ken Beames wanted, actively used and a place where we can be teaching and learning and researching."
Under the draft flight path planes, Linden will be one of the most affected areas of the Mountains.
One scenario will see an average of 21 flights over a 24-hour period, with three of those overnight. By 2040, Linden could be hit with almost 50 flights exceeding 60 decibels each day.
Members of the Linden Citizens Association (LCA) voiced concerns over the plans, particularly the overnight noise due to the lack of a curfew.
Marilyn Pride said she is worried about the noise, "especially if it's supposed to go on day and night, at night, all night. We need a time when it's not happening."
Lewis Morley said he used to live in Leichhardt, and due to the curfew there he could get a decent night's sleep. He added: "If it's good enough for the rest of Sydney, why not us?"
Lisa Cavanagh, president of the LCA, said that while possible noise does concern her she's more worried about environmental impacts.
"It's a hard one... I'm not opposed to having an airport out here, [for] our future young kids it's good to have infrastructure close to us," she said.
"Environmental impacts are always my major concern. But the noise I'm sort of half-half about, like I'm still making sure I have all the information."
Another Linden resident, Aidan Williams, said the flight paths were "incredibly disappointing" to see.
"The fact that such a beautiful environment and significant part of my upbringing would be compromised by the selfish intentions of individuals and seemingly deliberate lack of communication around flight paths makes me sick," he said.
"I wish that we had known earlier and that the communities most affected could have their say rather than have it dictated upon us."
To view how Linden or other villages will be impacted by the WSI airport's draft flight plans, visit the website at https://wsiflightpaths.aerlabs.com/.
