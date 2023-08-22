Father and son wine-making team, Bob and Tom Colman, are the brains (and brawn) behind Frankie & Mo's in Govetts Leap Road at Blackheath.
The business combines a small bar with an attached specialist bottle shop which both stock organic, preservative-free wine.
It's the style the pair use themselves to make their own label, Frankly this wine was made by Bob.
The emphasis of the wine in Frankie & Mo's (named after Bob's two Murray River retriever dogs) is on natural and the Blackheath bar has proved a hit since it opened in May.
"The wines at Frankie & Mo's reflect our overall principle of sourcing organically or biodynamically grown grapes for our own wines, together with those we enjoy drinking and also have for sale in our shop," is their message.
There is no formal wine list because all of the wines in the shop are available not only to take away but, at a small corkage charge, to be drunk in the bar.
There are also four or five wines by the glass that can be ordered, the selection varying every night.
"We're constantly changing the wines to try," said Bob.
"It [the bar] is as much for locals as it is for the weekenders. It's a bit of an alternative to going to the pub."
The bar serves a range of food, from interesting nibbles to share plates and more, in a menu that, like the wines, changes regularly.
Featuring prominently among the wines is the Colmans' own label which the pair started in 2016. They lease a a vineyard in the Kanimbla Valley and also buy organically grown grapes from the Central West.
Cases of their wine are now shipped to Europe and the United States.
Tom is the chief winemaker, having a degree in oenology and viticulture. He did his honours thesis in the field of natural wine.
The wine shop is open Thursday and Friday from noon, Saturday and Sunday from 10am and the bar Thursday to Sunday from noon, kitchen from 3pm. Sunday lunch from noon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.