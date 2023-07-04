A complete guide to taxonomy SEO for small businesses

Understand the basics of taxonomy, discover why it's important, and learn the best practices for effective SEO optimisation. Picture Shutterstock

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is an ever-evolving field requiring businesses to constantly update their strategies to remain relevant and competitive. Keyword research (43%), local SEO (37%), and technical SEO (40%) are the primary tactics utilised among small firms.

However, one interesting yet often overlooked aspect of SEO that small businesses should pay attention to is taxonomy-the practice of organising and categorising information in a hierarchical structure.

This task is complex and requires knowledgeable SEO specialists to implement it correctly. It's one of the steps of small business SEO services for making their brand more discoverable on the web. So, getting help from a professional is your best option to achieve your desired results without wasting time and resources.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll explain taxonomy, discuss why it's essential for SEO purposes, and provide the best practices for implementation.

What is taxonomy?

Did you know that Google performs semantic analysis when evaluating website content? That means search engines not just consider the words used on a page but also try to understand the underlying meaning of it.

Taxonomy involves structuring your website's content into a hierarchy of categories, sub-categories, and tags. For example, a page about "digital marketing" can be further broken down into sub-categories such as 'email marketing,' 'content marketing,' and 'PPC.' This arrangement presents information in a logical and easy-to-navigate manner, which helps search engines comprehend the core topics your site covers.

Here are the three primary components of taxonomy SEO to help you understand it better:

Categories: These are the top-level divisions of your website's content and often represent the most basic topics on your site. They provide an overall structure to your content and enable visitors to find the article they're looking for quickly.

Sub-categories: The 'child' of categories, sub-categories provide further segmentation for topics. They offer more granular organisation to your website's content and allow visitors to drill down into the finer points of a particular topic.

Tags: This element is an additional layer of organisation, often used to represent specific keywords related to the content. Tags aren't necessary for navigation, but they help visitors hone in on similar content and can be used for internal linking.

It's also worth mentioning that it helps people to continue exploring your site. 38% of visitors will stop engaging or leave the site if the layout is poorly organised.

A well-structured taxonomy can provide search engines with a clear summary of your website so they better read and comprehend the content easily and index it accurately. This can improve rankings and visibility, helping small businesses gain more online traffic.

How to effectively create a taxonomy SEO?

There are several steps to create your taxonomy SEO and improve your website's online presence. Here are a few best practices to get you started:

1. Conduct keyword research

Did you know that Google's search algorithm utilises more than 200 distinct factors to determine where your website ranks in the search engine results pages (SERPs)? That's why keyword research is the first step in optimising your website's taxonomy.

Consider the following approaches when performing keyword research to ensure maximum optimisation:

Identify potential keywords that you want to target

Determine the keyword's relevance to your content

Assess the competition and difficulty level of each keyword

Verify search intent and user intent

There are various tools available to simplify the keyword research process. Once you have a list of keywords, incorporate them into the page titles, headings, meta descriptions, and content.

Conducting thorough keyword research will give your small business a better understanding of your audience's search behaviour and make creating an optimised taxonomy hierarchy easier.

2. Build an intuitive structure

As mentioned earlier, taxonomy is the foundation of your website structure. It's essential to take the necessary steps to construct an intuitive design and organise your content correctly.

In addition to keeping the structure simple, here are a few other tips to follow:

Create a top-level menu to divide your content into broad categories

Ensure that each category is easy to understand

Subcategorise content into more specific topics

Organise tags and other elements such as images, videos, and audio files for further segmentation

Verify that your pages are correctly linked

Test the navigation structure to check for any errors

An intuitive structure will create a more seamless user experience, allowing visitors to find specific content conveniently. More importantly, it'll help search engine bots crawl your website and index the content accurately, improving your SEO performance.

3. Use SEO-friendly URLs

Commonly known as web addresses, uniform resource locators (URLs) are essential to your taxonomy SEO. They should be short, descriptive, and consistent in format across your website.

For instance, if you have a blog post about 'SEO for small businesses,' the ideal URL is 'www.example.com/seo-for-small-businesses.' This URL structure is more search engine friendly and makes it easier for visitors to figure out the content from the link.

Furthermore, you can use 301 redirects to avoid duplicate content and consolidate URL variations into a single page. More importantly, remember to include keywords in the URL, which should be at most 2,083 characters long.

SEO-friendly URLs will help crawlers understand the page's content, giving your website a better chance of appearing on the first page of search results and helping small businesses like yours generate more leads and conversions.

4. Consider internal linking

Internal links help search engine spiders crawl your website and send signals to Google's algorithm about the relevance of specific pages. As the name suggests, internal links point from one page to another within the same website.

This element keeps visitors engaged on your website. How? Suppose an individual reads an article about 'taxonomy SEO' and clicks on the link to another related blog post. In that case, it's best to use descriptive anchor texts to tell users what they can expect after clicking the link. With this tactic, visitors will be encouraged to explore other website sections, increasing the time spent on your page.

Though it may seem like a small part of your taxonomy, internal linking can make a big difference in search engine optimisation.

5. Monitor performance

Like your business's overall marketing strategy, taxonomy SEO requires consistent monitoring and optimisation. Keep track of your website's performance on search engines and assess the taxonomy regularly.

Here are some signs that your taxonomy needs an upgrade:

The website's bounce rate is high

Content is difficult to find

Too many pages are competing for the same keyword

Search engine rankings are dropping

Pages take too long to load

You can use an analytics tool like Google Analytics to track your website's performance and analyse the data. This innovative solution will help you identify potential issues and provide valuable insights into what works and doesn't for your small business.

6. Partner with an SEO expert

Every SEO strategy requires extensive skill to execute and resources to maintain. From crafting useful taxonomies to monitoring website performance, there's much to keep in check. As a business owner, you have plenty on your plate, and managing this task can be overwhelming.

To make the most of your efforts, partnering with a reliable digital marketing agency or an SEO specialist is your best option. This professional has in-depth knowledge of SEO principles and the technical expertise to build an effective taxonomy hierarchy.

To give you insights into why you should consider working with an SEO professional, here are a few key benefits:

Gain access to the latest technology and resources for analysis.

Stay up to date with the latest SEO trends.

Monitor website performance accurately.

Implement comprehensive strategies with precise execution.

Create a unified user experience.

Stay ahead of the competition.

Analyse and optimise your website for the best results.

Better research and accurate reporting of progress.

Outsourcing your SEO and taxonomy needs is the way to go. Working with an experienced team can help you create a powerful strategy to propel your business toward success.

The benefits of taxonomy SEO for small businesses

Implementing a taxonomy SEO can do wonders for your business's online presence. Now that you've learned the most important aspects of this strategy, it's best to have a quick look at the benefits it offers:

Increases organic traffic and leads

Helps users find their passion and interests

Boosts website performance

Enhances brand recognition

Improves user experience and higher conversions

Promotes cost-effective digital marketing strategy

Strengthens your website's link building

As you can see, taxonomy SEO has many advantages, but remember that this strategy needs effort, dedication, and consistency to achieve the desired results. With the right tools and techniques, you can create a comprehensive taxonomy structure that'll bring your small business to success.

The bottom line

Taxonomy SEO can be a powerful strategy for small businesses looking to improve their online presence. You can create a website structure to boost your organic traffic and leads with thorough research, planning, and implementation of taxonomy hierarchies.