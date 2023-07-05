Jenolan Caves welcomes Hotel Etico trainees

Jenolan Caves has teamed up with social enterprise Hotel Etico to offer valuable on-the job work experience to hospitality trainees who are ready to enter the workforce.
The four-week program is a final step towards graduating and will see seven trainees gain experience in Jenolan's restaurant and cafe, kitchen, bar, housekeeping and maintenance teams.
Based at Mount Victoria, Hotel Etico is Australia's first social enterprise hotel, providing work, training and an independent living program for young people with disabilities.
Acting Director of Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust, Andrew Le Lievre, said the partnership with Hotel Etico would include experience in all facets of hospitality and hotel management.
"Jenolan has been a major tourist drawcard since the 1880s and has a rich history of hospitality," Mr Le Lievre said.
READ MORE:
"Jenolan Caves is committed to diversity and inclusion so it is wonderful to be able to offer this opportunity to Hotel Etico trainees and we are looking forward to learning from them as well.
"This program will see the trainees joining our team in the Chisholm's fine dining restaurant, Caves Café, housekeeping and potentially also helping us out in our heritage gardens.
"We are always looking to recruit enthusiastic, and in this case, skilled people, to our workforce. Hotel Etico are creating opportunities for people of all abilities to pursue a career in one of the most vibrant industries imaginable and for all of us at Jenolan it is a privilege to be able to support their efforts."
The partnership program will commence in the July school holidays and include the busy Christmas in July season at Jenolan Caves.
Hotel Etico CEO and Co-founder Andrea Comastri said: "It is a great honour to be able to partner with such an iconic institution as Jenolan Caves.
"The Jenolan team, under the warm and visionary leadership of Andrew Le Lievre has welcomed the opportunity with open arms and we are so looking forward to a long and strong partnership.
"Our trainees are skilled and motivated and the opportunity to further expand their experience and strengthen their skills alongside the Jenolan team is really exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.