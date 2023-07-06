Blue Mountains City Council will explore ways to fund a second screen at Glenbrook Cinema, to help the landmark venue keep its footing against challenging regulations.
The iconic lower Mountains theatre used a recent newsletter to outline the challenges currently pushing it to the brink of closure.
Entitled "To close or not to close?", the newsletter outlined how if the primary movie shown in a week underperforms the whole cinema loses money.
"Compared to a twin cinema, Glenbrook Cinema needs to achieve double the box office takings for the same movie to simply cover basic running costs," the newsletter said.
After the release of the newsletter and a swell of community support, both online and in-person, council passed a motion at their June meeting to find ways to support the venue.
Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Glenbrook Cinema is a much-loved cinema in the lower Blue Mountains. It is a single-screen cinema, not a twin cinema, and single-screen cinemas are copping it from the regulators at the moment."
The mayoral minute moved to investigate possible grant funding for the cinema for the long term, and for councillors to meet with cinema manager Ben Curran and discuss possible short term assistance in the interim.
"It may take some time, but [in] the meantime we have to help a much-loved family business... If you think Mount Vic Flicks is popular, times it by 10 for Glenbrook Cinema," Cr Greenhill said.
"So let's get behind them and give this little cinema a go."
Mr Curran took over managing the family business from his father, Ron, who ran the cinema for more than 50 years.
Mr Curran said Glenbrook Cinema is one of the most successful single-screen independent cinemas in Australia today, but that's not enough to safeguard its future alone.
"The simple fact is, the expense of minimum award wages, combined with film studios minimum number of required sessions, with studios taking the lion's share of ticket sales for opening weeks of major releases, single screen cinemas will always struggle to survive," he said.
"It is great news that council may investigate options for the potential of a second screen, as per the draft council Plan of Management for Glenbrook Park. This would certainly protect the future viability of one of the lower Blue Mountains community's most valued entertainment venues."
Mr Curran said the cinema is not anticipating anything will come from the council motion, but he was "extremely humbled" to receive the mayor's unsolicited support and understanding.
He hopes the meeting with councillors will help identify solutions for the short term, such as improved outdoor lighting and a lit cinema sign to increase visibility.
"We are truly thankful for the overwhelming support of our community. We remain optimistic that we can continue to share the magic of quality local cinema for many years to come," said Mr Curran.
Glenbrook Cinema is located at 2 Ross Street, Glenbrook. To see what's on now or to book tickets, visit: https://www.glenbrookcinema.com.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
