Trackwork at central: Change trains at Blacktown

Mountains train travellers will have to change at Blacktown for the next five days.
Due to trackwork at Central on platforms 1-12, most trains run between Mountains Line stations and Blacktown only from July 5 to July 10. Change trains at Blacktown to continue your journey.
Trains from Blacktown to Blue Mountains Line stations will run up to 30 minutes later than the normal timetable.
Bathurst trains start and end at Strathfield.
Plan your trip before you travel for up-to-date real time information. You can also subscribe to planned trackwork alerts.
On the roads, there will be changed traffic conditions on the highway between Woodford and Linden from Sunday, July 9.
This essential maintenance work includes road resurfacing and line-marking to improve safety for road users.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to be completed over seven shifts by Sunday, July 23, weather permitting.
Temporary traffic changes including traffic control and temporary lane closures. A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
