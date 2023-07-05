Blue Mountains Gazette
Afternoon of Beethoven and Mendelssohn at The Joan

Updated July 7 2023 - 10:09am, first published July 5 2023 - 10:13am
The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, in its 10th anniversary season, brings a sensational concert to The Joan in Penrith.

