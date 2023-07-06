Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16 Boys team makes NSW State Cup Grand Final

Updated July 7 2023 - 6:53pm, first published July 6 2023 - 10:10am
After a stellar season where they have remained undefeated, Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16s boys team will compete in the NSW State Cup Grand Final.

