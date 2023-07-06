Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16 Boys team makes NSW State Cup Grand Final

After a stellar season where they have remained undefeated, Blue Mountains Football Club's Under 16s boys team will compete in the NSW State Cup Grand Final.
The Blue Mountains footballers will take on Enfield in the grand final match on Sunday, July 16 at Cromer Park in the Northern Beaches.
They defeated West Pymble Football Club 2-1 on Sunday, July 2 to advance to the final.
This is the first season these boys have played together as a team and they have dominated the Saturday weekend competition, winning 11 from 11 games with a 44-goal difference.
They are first Blue Mountains Football Club team to play in a NSW State Cup Grand Final.
Coached by Andy Cartman and managed by Samantha McFadden, the teams includes: Jarrod Drake, Caleb Goman, Luka Jafari, Thomas Cartman, Jeremy Taylor, Oscar Mills, Oscar Waring, Louis Stoodley, Zach Alexander, Bodhi Jack, Benjamin Barter, Jack McFadden, William Weir, Rhett Goman, William Crighton, and Leon Murray.
"It has been my absolute pleasure managing alongside coach Andy Cartman this season," said Samantha McFadden.
"Andy understands that the team's success is not just measured on wins but recognises the importance of forming a strong coach-player relationship with the boys. This strong relationship that Andy has successfully formed helps him to understand what drives and motivates each player."
Ms McFadden said Cartman has a "unique ability to create a caring and personal approach to the team, showing that he sees the players as more than just a winning team".
"He cares about the boys and wants them to strive for improvement each week, regardless of the score line. The boy's respond well to Andy and each week continue to amaze us with their growth and accomplishments."
The State Cup Grand Final match will kick off at 10.15am.
