Award-winning pianist Simon Tedeschi and acclaimed jazz partner-in-crime George Washingmachine on jazz violin and vocals return to The Joan along with a hand-picked six-piece jazz band.
Together they will swing and improvise over their favourite classics from the jazz repertory, including Benny Goodman's Don't Be That Way, Duke Ellington's It Don't Mean A Thing, Oscar Peterson, Fats Waller and a little Gershwin too.
The six-piece jazz band will include Ben Lerner (alto saxophone), Andrew Robertson (tenor saxophone), Ray Cassar (trumpet), Rhys Moore (trombone), Brendan Clarke (double bass) and Tim Geldens (drums).
Simon Tedeschi is one of Australia's most renowned classical pianists. He is the recipient of the Young Performer of the Year Award, the Creativity Foundation's Legacy Award (USA), the New York Young Jewish Pianist Award and a Centenary of Federation Medal, and has performed for audiences, royalty and world leaders worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall.
George Washingmachine is a jazz violinist and vocalist, writes music, and occasionally plays the guitar and double bass. He has played at all of the major festivals around Australia and performs for many corporate clients. He tours regularly in Europe, appearing at festivals in France, Switzerland and the UK. He has played at the Singapore Jazz Festival, and most recently toured across the USA from New Orleans to New York and Seattle.
Simon & George: Together Again with a Six Piece Jazz Band is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 22, at 2pm. Tickets: Standard $55, concession $50, seniors $40, student $15 plus booking fee. See thejoan.com.au.
