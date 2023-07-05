'The most fun you can have dancing in a red dress in a paddock': Wuthering Heights Day returns

Its organiser describes it as the "most fun you can have dancing in a red dress in a paddock" and it is set to return to Woodford Academy.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will be held in the grounds of the National Trust property on Sunday, July 30. Hundreds of people will gather to recreate the dance moves of English singer-songwriter Kate Bush's 1978 hit, Wuthering Heights.
Organiser Jonathan Madeley said everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
"It's open to everyone from babies to centenarians and everyone in between," he said.
People don't need to know the choreography beforehand, with several rehearsals held before the final performance at 12noon.
Inspired by the 2013 Brighton Fringe Festival where the group Shambush attempted the world record to have the most "Kates" dancing at one time, Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever events are now held all over the world.
This year's event follows a 2022 career resurgence for the English singer-songwriter on the back of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Bush's 1985 single, Running Up That Hill, was featured in a key sequence in the hit show, bringing her music to an entirely new audience. Running Up That Hill spent six weeks on top of the Australian singles chart as a result, eclipsing its original chart performance.
Wuthering Heights - Bush's debut single - also reached the top spot on the Australian singles chart in 1978.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever on July 30 coincides with Bush's 65 birthday.
2023 is set to be another landmark year for the artist, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York on November 3.
For more details visit the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - Blue Mountains NSW Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.