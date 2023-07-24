Faulconbridge musician Dion Palumbo will launch his latest album at The Borland Lounge at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 29, at 5pm.
After more than a decade "slogging it out" in the music industry with many highs and just a few lows, Palumbo has returned to Australia with his experiences sonically crafted into an 11 track album.
Tales From the Big Smoke is exactly what it says on the tin.
The songs are a culmination of the trials and tribulations of living in London as an expat freelance musician pre and during the pandemic. Stories in the music come from personal experience and observation gained through surviving and thriving as a working musician.
Palumbo has worked as a band leader consistently gigging (from 2011-19), touring internationally as a respected musical troubadour and/or session player and making deals with snake oil salespeople of the world, as alluded to in his popular single, Winner Grinners, released last year.
Meeting his sweetheart provided the inspiration behind his acclaimed first single, Sweetie Song.
Tales From the Big Smoke was produced by Palumbo and Simon Willey (Bryan Ferry, The Great Gatsby) in Area 18 Studio (West London) and Ashley Manor Studio in Bath just before and (remotely) during UK lockdowns.
Willey's sound, synth and omnichord skills complement Palumbo's intricate guitar work and expansive harmony, taking the arrangements to a new level.
BBC London described Palumbo as a "musical powerhouse". He has received consistent radio play globally year after year and has been awarded various accolades.
This House is a funky little number accompanying the album launch.
Palumbo pays tribute to the great artists of the 20th century, many of whom he has crossed paths with. This dedicated artist aspires to excite audiences around the world with his unique, passionate interpretation in the tradition of contemporary rock.
Since returning home, Palumbo has set up back in the Mountains, gigging regularly and participating in radio profiles of his work.
