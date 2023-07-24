Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Dion Palumbo to launch latest album

July 24 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dion Palumbo. Picture supplied
Dion Palumbo. Picture supplied

Faulconbridge musician Dion Palumbo will launch his latest album at The Borland Lounge at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 29, at 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.