A five-year project in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area (GBMWHA) has seen a reduction in pest animals and weeds and reduced the fire risk to Aboriginal cultural sites.
The project has been managed by Greater Sydney Local Land Services (Greater Sydney LLS) and saw staff working with land managers at 120 sites across the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury council areas.
Senior Biosecurity Officer Annaliese Geddes said of the 400 feral pig sightings in the Megalong Valley, half had been trapped and euthanised.
"We have worked with more than 50 landowners to achieve this great outcome," Ms Geddes said.
The work included tracking feral animals using motion-sensing cameras as well as targeted baiting and trapping at strategic locations.
Senior Land Services Officer Rob Leslie, working closely with Blue Mountains City Council, focused on removing invasive weeds over 210 hectares of private and public land.
Senior Land Services Officer Angie Fricker worked with more than 40 landowners in the Hawkesbury, Colo and MacDonald River areas to reduce weeds moving up the creeks and rivers into the GBMWHA.
"The project has reduced priority weeds," Ms Fricker said.
"We undertook works to minimise weed regrowth and improve the ecological function of sites, to improve the natural resilience."
"The area is one of highly important - and severely threatened - natural significance.
"Weeds and pest species affect biodiversity and water quality.
"The threats they pose need to be addressed."
Aboriginal Communities Officer Brad Moore worked with a Traditional Owners group, the Gundungurra Aboriginal Heritage Association, which helped improve the health of Country and protect Aboriginal cultural heritage sites.
"The Blue Mountains Firesticks program on the eastern margin of the World Heritage Area is reviving and evolving First Nations Traditional Fire Knowledge, it always attracts a lot of community involvement," Mr Moore said.
The program develops opportunities for ongoing economic outcomes for Traditional Owners to care for Country with fire which also reduces fuel loads.
"This approach to improving the health of Country will increase the resilience of the landscape and reduce the intensity of any future bushfires," he said.
"It will help to lessen damage from hazard reductions and bushfires to Aboriginal cultural heritage sites such as rock shelters and rock art."
Greater Sydney LLS Manager Land Services Programs Renee Winsor said the project has been a multi-pronged approach to protecting the GBMWHA.
"Our expert staff have reached almost every corner of the region and worked with stakeholders to deliver exceptional outcomes," Mr Winsor said.
The project was funded through the Australian Governments National Landcare Program - Regional Land Partnerships.
For more information about Natural Resource Management programs, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au.
