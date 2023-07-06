RSPCA Katoomba shelter to close

RSPCA NSW is to permanently close the Katoomba animal shelter.
The organisation said it would close in two stages - the first will see an end to shelter operations including adoptions; in the second, its work as a pound for stray animals will be taken on by Blue Mountains council.
The timing of the closure is yet to be announced.
RSPCA NSW said in a press release issued today: "The decision to close the site comes after careful consideration, taking into account the community's long-standing views on how the site should operate. It is clear that members of the Blue Mountains community want a secure place for stray animals to be cared for."
It said there had been a decline in demand for the shelter.
CEO Steve Coleman said: "It is evident that the Blue Mountains are a community who prioritise the wellbeing of their pets, which has subsequently led to a significant decrease in the number of animals coming into the Blue Mountains shelter. This is a testament to the community's unwavering commitment to positive pet guardianship and clearly shows that animals within the community are regarded as cherished family members."
The Katoomba shelter was built in the 1980s with community funds, including income from two shops operated by the local branch and money left by locals in their wills.
Head office attempted to close the shelter in 2014 but was met with fierce resistance from residents and eventually backed down.
But current branch vice-president, Tony Nikolich, said he didn't think this decision could be overturned.
"Realistically I don't think we can change anything. It's just dreadful," he said.
"It's a very, very sad day. To think that shelter was put there with bequests and the community's efforts and now it's come to this."
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said the news came as a shock.
"Mr Coleman rang me looking for the CEO's telephone number earlier today and at the end of the call dropped a one line sentence, 'by the way, we're pulling out of the site'.
"I don't regard that as consultation. I am beyond disappointed. I'm angry on behalf of the community."
Cr Greenhill said council and the RSPCA had agreed on a three-year extension of the pound responsibilities some time ago. Without the Katoomba shelter, council would be facing enormous costs in setting up facilities to take stray animals, he said.
The surprise announcement of imminent closure comes just weeks after NSW RSPCA received approval for a $4.4 million development application to knock down the 50 existing kennels and rebuild 16 new ones.
It is unclear if those plans will go ahead.
