Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

RSPCA NSW to close Katoomba shelter

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 6 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA Katoomba shelter to close
RSPCA Katoomba shelter to close

RSPCA NSW is to permanently close the Katoomba animal shelter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.