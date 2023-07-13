Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Cabaret at Katoomba High School smashes back onto stage after COVID hiatus

TW
By Tom Walker
July 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba High School stepped back in time for its recent cabaret, reviving the jazzy spirit of the roaring '20s for an all-out gala extravaganza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.