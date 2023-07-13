Katoomba High School stepped back in time for its recent cabaret, reviving the jazzy spirit of the roaring '20s for an all-out gala extravaganza.
More than 140 students from across all year groups took on the roles of performers, designers, caterers and crew in the school's first public show since before COVID.
Held on July 28 and 29, the cabaret-style show included a three-course meal, and a matinee was performed for local primary school students.
Year 9's Txai Davies showed off his talent as a showbiz triple-threat with his singing, dancing and acting, whilst Year 10's Elka Jarman gave an outstanding vocal performance.
Year 9's Lila Manning wrote a short play for the night, titled A Mad Tea Party. It starred Year 9 drama students in an era-appropriate radio play, recorded as a black-and-white movie and screened on the night.
Katoomba High School principal Brad McLeod said it was fantastic to see the students showcase their talent, creativity and teamwork.
"We are so proud of all our young people who contributed to this wonderfully entertaining production," Mr McLeod said.
"We hope shows like this will help encourage and inspire more young people and give them the confidence to explore and experience the performing arts for themselves."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
