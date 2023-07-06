Liesel brings jazz-inspired songs to Blue Mountains Theatre

Blue Mountains singer, Liesel, is performing her jazz-inspired album, Sweet Conversation, at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
A talented local singer and owner of Sista Styling in Springwood, Liesel is set to perform at the Springwood venue on Friday, July 28.
Her second jazz-inspired album features her smooth and captivating voice that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.
Accompanied by a talented four-piece jazz ensemble, including renowned local musician Brett Hirst, Liesel will perform her favorite songs such as All Of Me, Walking On Sunshine, The Nearness Of You, and some surprise hits.
Come along and enjoy a 'sweet conversation' with Liesel as she transforms the evening with her brilliant performance. Tickets are available from: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
