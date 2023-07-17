Made by the students and for the students, Our Lady of the Nativity (OLN) Lawson's new school song is a celebration of life, land, and connectedness.
For the end of the school term the community joined together for a presentation of OLN's first school song, written with lyrics contributed by students.
Drama teacher Bernadette Loughlin, a driving force behind the song's creation, said working on the project with the students was an exciting experience.
"It's been such an amazing process to do with them, because they really guided what went into the school song, and then they also own it because they had so much to do with writing the lyrics," she said.
"I feel it's drawn everybody together."
On the musical side, the song was composed by music teacher Fiona Hill, who won the Cipriani Film Scoring Competition in Italy last year.
She said she aimed to capture a celebratory, joyful feeling in her composition, whilst keeping it simple enough that students would be able to play it in future.
"I think the OLN school has a really strong community... it's definitely a really nice community feel, and really about empowering students and making them feel welcome and to get the best out of all of them," she said.
She is hoping the song will "get passed down from generation to generation".
Some of the lyrics include:
"With the spirit of the land we stand as one. God's love will quench our thirsting hearts that open with the sun.
"Through the Mountains we hear the Garad (Gurud) cry. We join their chorus as we soar up high into the sky."
The presentation included a dramatic performance of the search for the school song.
This entailed a dance in a Black Cockatoo costume - made by the students with sustainable materials - as a celebration of the school's totem.
Students also presented a news-report styled account of the school's history, dating back to the beginnings of the school in 1903.
The school was started as a boarding school by the Good Samaritan Sisters, one of whom - Sister Monica Armstrong - was in attendance for the unveiling of OLN's new song.
The motto of the Good Samaritan Sisters is also OLN's school motto to this day: 'In all things may God be glorified'.
New school principal Matthew Bond and assistant principal Peter Baddock congratulated staff and students on their achievements, and told the students that the song was a result of their hard work and belongs to them.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.