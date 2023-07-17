Blue Mountains Gazette
VIDEO: New school song for Lawson school is a joint effort between students and award-winning composer

TW
By Tom Walker
July 17 2023 - 4:30pm
Made by the students and for the students, Our Lady of the Nativity (OLN) Lawson's new school song is a celebration of life, land, and connectedness.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

