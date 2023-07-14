On Saturday, July 29, the legendary Dave Graney and the original members of The Coral Snakes will re-form to perform the landmark album Night Of The Wolverine in full at Blue Mountains Theatre.
Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes made their own way through the 90s and nobody stood near them. They cut through with wit, flash and weirdness for four albums. They won through without being indie in nature or grunge by nature or demeanour. They had ambition, power and style. They also had grooves and bounce and Dave Graney used street slang and literate word bombs to fully state his case.
It's been three decades since the release of Night Of The Wolverine and for this special 30th anniversary performance they will also perform classics and deep cuts from their mid-90s heyday in a two-set program.
Dave Graney said he is really looking forward to the show.
"We will be playing two sets of underworld GOLD! Licks and moves that took a decade to build. No kidding, just playing our music," Graney said. "Night Of The Wolverine and then a set of songs that came before and after. Rehearsals have been undertaken and we knew everything, just like the old days."
The band played every kind of festival happening at the time, were regular performers on national TV, had gold discs and ARIA awards. They were an island for groovers in the grim grunge years. This album marked their unlikely move into the mainstream consciousness and is widely regarded as a classic of Australian alternative rock music.
Dave Graney on vocals, Clare Moore on drums, Rod Hayward on guitar and Robin Casinader on keyboards were the original players who recorded Night Of The Wolverine in 1993. They will be joined on this tour by Stu Thomas on the bass.
Programs co-ordinator at Blue Mountains Theatre, Yvonne Hellmers, said the band has a real cult following.
"If you lived through the 1990s in Australia there's a good chance you saw Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes - and never forgot them," Hellmers said. "Now's your chance to see them again, 30 years on."
Night of the Wolverine on Saturday, July 29 at 8pm, Blue Mountains Theatre, Macquarie Road, Springwood. Tickets: $46-$49.
