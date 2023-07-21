Blue Mountains Gazette
Lisa Finn-Powell Trio

July 21 2023 - 4:34pm
Enjoy the sultry tones of American-born British-Aussie (it's complicated!), Lisa Finn Powell, who has charmed audiences across the US, UK and Australia. She is joined by talented jazz musicians Karl Javernig on guitar and Rob Maxwell-Jones on clarinet and saxophone for an evening of jazz favourites like Fly Me to the Moon, Makin' Whoopee, Ain't Misbehaving, At Last, and Pennies From Heaven. And, of course Christmas classics like Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland.

