Enjoy the sultry tones of American-born British-Aussie (it's complicated!), Lisa Finn Powell, who has charmed audiences across the US, UK and Australia. She is joined by talented jazz musicians Karl Javernig on guitar and Rob Maxwell-Jones on clarinet and saxophone for an evening of jazz favourites like Fly Me to the Moon, Makin' Whoopee, Ain't Misbehaving, At Last, and Pennies From Heaven. And, of course Christmas classics like Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby, Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland.
Table at The Joan will offering a selection of Christmas tapas and mulled wine to get you in the festive mood.
Come warm your hearts into imagining a cold snowy Christmas!
At The Joan's Borland Lounge on Friday, July 28, from 5.15pm.
