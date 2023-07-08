Glenbrook Lagoon returned to former beauty as council wins weed war

Glenbrook Lagoon has been restored it to its former beauty after Blue Mountains City Council conquered a massive weed infestation.
A popular recreation space for locals who use it for bushwalking and canoeing, Glenbrook Lagoon is also home to several native species of water plants, fish, frogs, birds and turtles.
But urbanisation of the area has led to the introduction of noxious weeds such as Cabomba (Cabomba caroliniana) and Mexican Water Lily (Nymphaea Mexicana).
Cabomba is a submerged aquatic plant, which is listed as a weed of national significance in Australia due to its extremely detrimental impacts. Cabomba was detected in Glenbrook Lagoon in the 1990s and by 2012 occupied nearly 100 per cent of the site.
The Glenbrook infestation is one of only two known in the Sydney region, and the only one known in the entire Hawkesbury-Nepean Catchment area.
The lagoon was ranked by the National Aquatic Weeds Management Group in the top 10 strategic priority sites nationally for control, due to the threat of spread to other important waterways such as the Hawkesbury-Nepean River.
In January 2023, council teams and a bush regeneration contractor applied a new aquatic herbicide to treat weed infestations at Glenbrook Lagoon. Significant control of both weeds was achieved, with the reduction in surface Mexican Lily coverage visible in aerial photographs.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "I congratulate everyone involved in this worthwhile project to preserve the beauty and rich biodiversity at Glenbrook Lagoon. Sustainability is at the forefront of council's priorities for our community and this project is a shining example of that."
While acknowledging that Cabomba is extremely difficult to eradicate, this outcome remains the ultimate goal at Glenbrook Lagoon. This follows another of council's successes at the site with another notoriously difficult-to-eradicate weed, Salvinia molesta, has not been found at the lagoon since 2012.
In addition to directly controlling aquatic weeds at Glenbrook Lagoon, Blue Mountains City Council continues to implement a range of waterway and bushland restoration and monitoring programs at the site, including:
To find out more about what the council is doing to protect Blue Mountains waterways go to: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/waterways.
