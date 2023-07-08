Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Glenbrook Lagoon returned to former beauty as council wins weed war

July 9 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of Glenbrook Lagoon before and after the weed reduction program was carried out. Picture Nearmap
An aerial view of Glenbrook Lagoon before and after the weed reduction program was carried out. Picture Nearmap

Glenbrook Lagoon has been restored it to its former beauty after Blue Mountains City Council conquered a massive weed infestation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.