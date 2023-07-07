Blue Mountains Gazette
Wolfgang's magical circus

Updated July 10 2023 - 4:31pm, first published July 7 2023 - 10:14am
This July, Blue Mountains Theatre and internationally renowned Circa Contemporary Circus brings Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus to Springwood.

