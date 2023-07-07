Wolfgang's magical circus

This July, Blue Mountains Theatre and internationally renowned Circa Contemporary Circus brings Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus to Springwood.
A modern-day story featuring circus, magic and musical madness, this is a must-see show for families.
The man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, wigged and ready to throw musical madness into a crescendo of dives, swoops and twirls as a pair of mischievous acrobats and a multi-skilled musician reinvent the composer's manic and magical music.
To those who know him, he is Wolfgang, the dart-playing, pun-loving ratbag. To those who are watching and listening, he is the wigged genius Mozart.
At Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 10am and 2pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
