Technology gives snapshot of tree health for Blue Mountains City Council

July 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Soundwave technology that produces a detailed snapshot of a tree's interior without making a single cut is now being regularly used by Blue Mountains City Council to help guide preservation plans.

Local News

