SES responds to 14 calls for help as strong winds hit Blue Mountains

Updated July 10 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:40am
Wind gusts of 95km/hour at Mt Boyce saw the State Emergency Service (SES) respond to 14 calls for help in the Blue Mountains over the weekend.

