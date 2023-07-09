Wind gusts of 95km/hour at Mt Boyce saw the State Emergency Service (SES) respond to 14 calls for help in the Blue Mountains over the weekend.
But SES Blue Mountains Unit controller, John Hughes, said this was less than expected considering the conditions.
"Despite a weekend of strong winds, the SES only received 14 calls for assistance - all were trees down or trees threatening to fall," he said.
NSW SES volunteers of the Blue Mountains Unit responded to several of these calls and made the properties safe by Sunday afternoon, July 9.
"We had 25 volunteers on immediate standby for this weekend," said Mr Hughes.
"In the end, we only 16 members were needed over the weekend, to make the properties safe."
The majority of calls for the SES were in the Mid and Lower Blue Mountains with only a couple of calls in the Upper Mountains.
This week was the 12th anniversary of the 2011 Blackheath windstorm where winds were recorded at 139km/hour and the SES were called to 1162 incidents.
"We have learned a lot since then," said Mr Hughes.
"Besides SES members being issued with better equipment and newer vehicles, our community has become more resilient to storms as we adapt to live in our changing environment"
