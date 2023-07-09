Blue Mountains Gazette
Replica gun used in road rage incident

Updated July 10 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:29am
Leura man charged over gun incident
A 40-year-old Leura man has been arrested following a road rage incident on the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls on Sunday evening.

