Leura man charged over gun incident

A 40-year-old Leura man has been arrested following a road rage incident on the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls on Sunday evening.
Police allege that the man pointed what appeared to be a black pistol at another driver before driving away. Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.
Police received the report and made inquiries at a Leura address where it will be alleged the man made admissions to the incident and surrendered a black replica pistol which had been modified to give the impression it was a working firearm.
Police have refused bail and the man will appear before court today (July 10) to answer the charges.
