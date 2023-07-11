Cookies created the recipe for success thanks to IntoJobs program Advertising Feature

Single mum Terri-Anne was determined to find her own path to a fulfilling career. Picture supplied

With the right resources, individuals from all walks of life can overcome obstacles

When Terri-Anne joined the IntoJobs Self Employment Assistance program everything changed.

The single mother of five walked into the agency AtWork feeling desperate and burdened by her responsibilities. While Centrelink had urged her to seek traditional employment, Terri-Anne held onto her dream of running her own business and becoming self-sufficient.

That's when she discovered the IntoJobs Self Employment Assistance program.

Like many participants in the program, Terri-Anne carried a dream within her.

Her vision was simple yet powerful: she yearned for a world where people could gather around a dinner table and enjoy the same food without being divided by dietary restrictions.

This dream found its inception in Terri-Anne's mouthwatering creations: Cooee Cookies. These delectable treats are not only gluten-free, dairy-free, wheat-free, and sugar-free but also - more importantly - delicious.

After enrolling in the IntoJobs Self Employment Assistance program, Terri-Anne experienced an overwhelming sense of relief. The program provided her with invaluable assistance, enabling her to run her own business and achieve self-sufficiency.

To kickstart her entrepreneurial journey, Terri-Anne met with a dedicated "business navigator" assigned to her case. She shared her dream and aspirations, which paved the way for a strategic rebranding of her cookie business to Cooee Cookies.

The rebranding process also allowed Terri-Anne to embrace her Aboriginal heritage, finding alignment and authenticity within her business's identity.

Working closely with her business navigator, Terri-Anne then focused on reviewing her business plan and financial projections. With expert guidance she was able to finetune her strategies, ensuring scalability and long-term viability for Cooee Cookies. Now, Terri-Anne's cookies are distributed nationwide. Her business has flourished, and she is reveling in the compliments she receives from both chefs and customers alike. Terri-Anne's determination and entrepreneurial spirit have transformed her life, enabling her to provide for her children while pursuing her passion.

A spokesperson for IntoJobs said Terri-Anne's story serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of support, guidance, and self-belief.



"With the right resources, individuals from all walks of life can overcome obstacles and make their entrepreneurial dreams come true," the spokesperson said.