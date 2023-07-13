Mobile phone users in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury are being encouraged to help identify mobile blackspots in preparation for the next $20 million in funding to improve mobile coverage on the urban fringes.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, says large sections of the Mountains and the Hawkesbury are eligible for the Peri-Urban Mobile Program (PUMP), which targets areas where the bush meets the edges of suburbs.
Ms Templeman said the region has longstanding mobile coverage and connectivity issues, which is why the federal government has also committed to and budgeted for new mobile phone towers in
"But there are still more areas needing attention, that have underserved because of their high cost, difficult terrain and lower population densities," she said.
"A Project Noticeboard has been established as part of the consultation process leading up to the next round of PUMP funding, to help local councils, community groups, businesses and individuals identify mobile coverage and reception problems in the urban fringe.
'This new tool gives locals the opportunity to identify and register these blackspots so resources can be properly allocated to fixing them and improving our connectivity.
'The information will assist in the telecommunications sector and other partners to develop applications for funding.
"I'm proud to belong to an Albanese government that takes connectivity in areas like ours so seriously. Poor mobile coverage is something locals consistently raise, and we know how vital it is during natural disasters.
"I strongly encourage locals to not only log their blackspots, but also have a look at the draft guidelines which we're seeking input on, to ensure this next round of the Peri-Urban Mobile Program delivers the investment our community needs".
