Pump funding targets mobile blackspots

Updated July 14 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 6:00am
Mobile phone users in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury are being encouraged to help identify mobile blackspots in preparation for the next $20 million in funding to improve mobile coverage on the urban fringes.

