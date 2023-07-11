Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre builds a sense of community through inclusive programs Advertising Feature

Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre offers crisis support which can include providing essential grocery items for families in need. Picture supplied

Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre aims to create a more vibrant, sustainable and resilient community, operating under the ethos that every person has the right to expect equal access to programs and services, along with compassionate support.

The non-profit incorporated association provides a wide range of programs that are responsive to the changing needs of the community.

They include everything from recreational to educational as well as group activities, advocacy and practical support.

Based at 62 White Cross Road, Winmalee the centre welcomes local residents to take a look at what they have to offer.

Their free computer classes are tailored to the needs of the participants, whether you're looking for an introduction to using a computer or want to improve your know-how when it comes to certain programs or computer applications. Technology offers extensive benefits for everyone, especially seniors, from making it easier to stay in touch with friends and family to staying active and meeting doctors virtually. Classes are held every Tuesday from 12.30pm-2pm.

The gentle chair exercise program classes are held every Thursday from 1.30pm-2.15pm at a cost of $8 per class. Bookings are essential. New instructor Rebecca is looking forward to meeting everyone.

Those who have more limited mobility may like to consider chair-robics which offers a more intense workout than the gentle chair exercise, and includes seated toning with bands and hand weights. Classes are held every Monday from 1.30pm-2.15pm.

The centre also provides a range of financial and material support to members of the community who are facing financial crisis.

These include help with paying your electricity, water or gas bill as well and No Interest Loans to pay for essential goods and services.

And if you are facing an immediate crisis situation the centre can now provide wood, fuel, Coles and Kmart vouchers.

There are also outreach services at Thrive Family Services Katoomba, Bligh Park Community Centre, Blackheath Neighbourhood Centre, Gateway Family Services and The Women's Cottage Richmond.

If craft activities interest you, then the centre offers a mosaics class as well as the Wool Gatherers Knitting Group and Spinning Friends, where you can learn about the art of spinning wool into yarn as well as how drop spindles or traditional spinning wheels can be used.