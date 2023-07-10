Dharug artist Leanne Tobin has curated the latest edition of From the Collection, featuring works by leading Aboriginal artists, including The Door (Bungaree's Dilemma), a recent donation by Tobin as part of NAIDOC week and the first work by a Dharug artist to be acquired by the Gallery. These works respond to the Indigenous idea of Ngurra, or home, and speak to the traditional and contemporary storylines of lived Aboriginal experiences from across the country.

