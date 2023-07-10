Journey across Aboriginal storylines, archaeological ruins and cultural crossroads through new exhibitions by leading artists from western Sydney and abroad.
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest launches its winter suite of exhibitions on Saturday, July 22, with newly commissioned artworks and a curated selection from its collection by artists Leanne Tobin, Halinka Orszulok, and Anjum Olmo. Together, these exhibitions invite audiences to consider the ever-changing relationship between people and place.
Dharug artist Leanne Tobin has curated the latest edition of From the Collection, featuring works by leading Aboriginal artists, including The Door (Bungaree's Dilemma), a recent donation by Tobin as part of NAIDOC week and the first work by a Dharug artist to be acquired by the Gallery. These works respond to the Indigenous idea of Ngurra, or home, and speak to the traditional and contemporary storylines of lived Aboriginal experiences from across the country.
The exhibition also includes works by Brook Andrew, Blak Douglas and Tracey Moffatt.
Penrith Regional Gallery director, Toby Chapman, said Tobin was one of the most original artistic voices working today, using her art-making as a catalyst for conversations about the history of Australia.
"We are privileged to have Leanne working with and for our community, and we are thrilled to accept her generous donation of the work, The Door (Bungaree's Dilemma). This is the first work by a Dhaurg artist to be acquired by Penrith Regional Gallery."
In Lewers House gallery space, Halinka Orszulok presents The Great Divide, a group of photo-realistic paintings, video and installation that delve into the history of Newnes, NSW, and the role it played in the mining of coal in the 19th century.
Curator Nina Stromqvist said: "The exhibition considers a time when underground resources promised wealth and prosperity. The haunting scenes that Orszulok creates capture the collective memory of these places."
Silk Highways is a new exhibition by local Blue Mountains artist, Anjum Olmo, who is renowned for her meditative landscapes that consider the relationship between physical and emotional states. With this exhibition, Olmo explores her own cultural identity through the archival uncovering and reworking of salvaged clothing and materials from her family collection.
Stromqvist said: "Born in Sydney to an Indian-Fijian mother and Pakistani father, Silk Highways explores the stories and memories that are embedded in the textiles that we hold close to our own bodies."
Launch on Saturday, July 22, 2-4pm.
