Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Winter suite of exhibitions launch at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated July 14 2023 - 2:01pm, first published July 10 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Journey across Aboriginal storylines, archaeological ruins and cultural crossroads through new exhibitions by leading artists from western Sydney and abroad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.