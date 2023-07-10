A year ago, the Uniting and Catholic churches of Blackheath united to find a way to connect those many residents who had been isolated during COVID.
Margaret Groenewegen, from the Uniting Church, said it was started because "we heard of all the people in the village doing it tough so we thought we should do something about it".
So "Soup to warm the heart" was born, a Monday lunchtime gathering where everyone was welcome to not only have a hearty meal but also to meet up with others.
The original plan was to serve it in July and August when Blackheath is often chilled to the bone.
But the heart-warming soup day was so successful it kept going .... and going ... and going, until last week it notched up its first birthday.
At a celebratory party, with birthday hats and signs, some 20-odd people reflected on how valuable the experience had been.
Philia Portelli said the soup - often up to five varieties each Monday - was "always great but the best thing is that we get to see each other".
Mrs Groenewegen said the success of the gathering was very satisfying.
"It's far greater than we ever imagined. It has become more than a bowl of soup. People who have been disconnected through COVID are now reconnecting."
"Soup to warm the heart" is held every Monday in the Uniting Church hall in Govetts Leap Road from about 11am.
