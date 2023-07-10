Blue Mountains Gazette
Soup brings community together

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:00am, first published 3:27pm
Revellers enjoy good company at Soup for the Heart's first birthday at the Uniting Church hall in Blackheath. Picture by Jennie Curtin
Revellers enjoy good company at Soup for the Heart's first birthday at the Uniting Church hall in Blackheath. Picture by Jennie Curtin

A year ago, the Uniting and Catholic churches of Blackheath united to find a way to connect those many residents who had been isolated during COVID.

