Faced with eviction, with nowhere to go, things were looking dire for the Native Plant Nursery at Katoomba.
That is until two weeks ago, when the government department which owns Clairvaux, the site the nursery occupies, came good with an 18-month reprieve.
The nursery, run by the Blue Mountains Wildplant Rescue group, propagates and sells native plants endemic to the Mountains to local gardeners, landscapers, to council and Bushcare organisations.
It also maintains an extensive seed bank, experiments with propagating rare and difficult natives and keeps a database for future research.
The group has operated from the old Clairvaux Children's Home on Oak Street since 1998 but the place is rundown and needs significant maintenance work.
Early last year, the owner of the site, the NSW Department of Community and Justice, notified the group it would end its lease because of the maintenance costs. The same notice was given to co-tenants and fellow NGOs, the Aboriginal Cultural and Resource Centre and Leura Day Options, run by Greystanes Disability Service.
The latter has returned to the Greystanes property in Leura and the ACRC has found new premises in Katoomba.
But relocating a whole nursery, with its irrigation pipes, potting tables and greenhouses is another story.
Then came the recent good news: Another 18 months on the site.
Wildplant Rescue's president, Verity Harris, said the new lease agreement gave the group security for now.
She also said council was looking at offering the nursery an area on the old golf course but the site suggested wasn't suitable.
"We need access for soil deliveries and have to look at issues like water run-off. At the moment it's all very nebulous, there's nothing concrete."
She added that building a brand new facility would take a long time ''and cost us a lot of money''.
The nursery has one paid co-ordinator but otherwise is run by volunteers. Its income comes from plant sales.
It has just resumed (post-COVID) activities with school children and Greening Australia has just ordered 200 trees to be planted at Blackheath and Katoomba public schools.
